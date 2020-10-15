PERRYSBURG — The school district’s permanent improvement levy renewal was discussed during a town hall meeting last week via live streaming video.
The Oct. 8 event, which was hosted by the Perrysburg Schools Foundation, featured a panel and informational presentation including answers to questions submitted in advance.
The permanent improvement levy will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
“Not a new tax,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler. “In 2015, the 1.9 mill permanent improvement levy was passed with a monthly cost of $9.70 on a $200,000 home. The board of education is asking voters to renew this levy at the same 1.9 millage rate.”
He then explained what a district can do with the money from a permanent improvement levy.
“Permanent improvement funds can only be used for maintaining buildings, purchasing buses and educational equipment. These funds cannot be used for personnel or the day-to-day operation of the school district,” Hosler said.
While he said that they are looking at things like roof repairs that have been scheduled for a number of years, new COVID-19 related needs are also being considered.
The district is looking at building improvements including new touchless faucets, increased network capacity for internet, and modifications to the heating and cooling systems that might include a filtration system.
An unnamed viewer asked if the levy could lapse and the if the board would delay the vote until next year.
Hosler said a delay would result in the loss of the state homestead rollback contribution and taxpayers would be responsible for the 12.5% of the residential taxpayer responsibility paid by the state in the current levy.
“In other words, renewing this levy would lock in the homestead rollback from the state, securing 12.5% in relief on each residential taxpayer’s bill,” Hosler said.
Since 1971, taxpayers have not paid all of the taxes charged for residential and agricultural real estate taxes. A discount of 10% was given to all properties and an additional 2.5% discount was given to residential property taxpayers, which are called “rollbacks.”
The state eliminated these rollbacks for new levies in 2013 as part of House Bill 59.
Another viewer asked about the recent revaluation of properties and if actual taxes paid would be going up, to which Hosler said, no.
The school levy would collect the actual dollar amount. He compared it to a group ordering pizzas, then having more people show up to eat. The cost of the order did not increase, but the number of people paying for it did, so the cost per person actually goes down.
He said that with the homestead rollback the district also cannot raise the amount asked for in the levy.
Hosler and Assistant Superintendent Brook Price also listed off recent cuts and new fiscal changes:
• The school district cut over $950,000 in expenditures last school year (FY 2020).
• A pay-to-participate program has been in place for extracurricular activities since 2011.
• Over $4.3 million has been donated to the school district since the establishment of a development department in fall 2013.
• 5.5 vacant teaching positions were not filled.
• 2 vacant classified and exempt staff member positions were not filled.
• 19 employees were laid off.
• 98 employees had an average 20% reduction in scheduled hours.