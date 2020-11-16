PERRYSBURG — With Thanksgiving holiday travel looming and surging cases of coronavirus, the school district will shift to more than a week of remote classes for all students.
At the regular Tuesday board of education meeting, Superintendent Tom Hosler recommended, and the board approved 4-1 with board member Kelly Ewbank against, a shift to remote learning for all grade levels, preK-12, for the Tuesday before Thanksgiving and the following week.
“We are looking at Thanksgiving and listening to epidemiologists, listening to people in public health and others, including the governor, saying that they are very worried about people over Thanksgiving doing what people normally do over Thanksgiving. You know, getting together with loved ones and friends,” Hosler said. “We know when that happens we are anticipating the possibility of more spread. Well, this recommendation came from a place where we wanted to be preventative in our approach to coming back after the break.
“This way students can be at home that week, remote learning. If family members or students or staff, end up becoming positive, or showing symptoms, it will happen when they are at home. That way we’re not being disruptive by quarantining lots of students,” Hosler said.
The school board authorized this change a week after Perrysburg Junior High School went to a four-day face-to-face schedule. During that week COVID-19 cases spiked nationally, in Wood County and in the school district.
Two weeks ago, when the board discussed the decision to go to the four-day week for the junior high, there were no known cases of COVID-19 being transmitted within the buildings. Hosler said that they have now begun to see it happening.
Last week, the district saw 20 employees quarantined, 12 employees isolated, 226 students quarantined and 62 students isolated. There were also 58 of those students had been quarantined more than once.
“We understand that it’s a disruption for families, but we also understand that having to quarantine hundreds of kids a week, for two weeks at a time is incredibly disruptive as well,” Hosler said.
The district is also facing a substitute teacher shortage that shut down Hull Prairie Intermediate on Friday. The school had 92 students quarantined, six positive student cases, nine employees quarantined and two with symptoms.
“If we don’t have enough staff to operate, we’re shutting down,” Hosler said.
Hosler said that there is both a greater need for substitutes, because there is the regular need combined with the rapid rise in COVID-19 cases, and there is a drop in the number of substitutes willing to work in an environment where contraction of COVID-19 is a growing risk.
“At HPI, this is their worst week. Is this a trend or their worst moment?” Hosler asked. “I think this brought out the reality that one bad week can really create a lot of challenges and the Junior High is more integrated, with more mixtures of students than HPI. So I think that underscored that in another building, that is not as contained as HPI, we would certainly see that.”
When students go back to school on Dec. 8, PJHS will resume the alternating days hybrid plan (2 days a week in-person) to finish the semester.
At HPI, the students will return to the 4-day face-to-face program they were on before Thanksgiving.
This also puts a hold on plans to bring the high school to a 4-day face-to-face week.
“We’re hoping we’re really wrong and everybody does the right thing over Thanksgiving and nobody has COVID all week. That would be a great outcome, where we were wrong and we didn’t need this. We don’t want to go into the last two weeks of school for the semester with hundreds of kids being quarantined,” Hosler said.