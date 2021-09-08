PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools Foundation invites the community to meet and hear from the candidates running for the Perrysburg Board of Education – Eric Benington, David Desser, Sue Larimer, Laura Meinke and Lori Reffert – at a Sept. 21 forum.
The event will be held at Hull Prairie Intermediate School, 25480 Hull Prairie Road, with doors opening at 5:30 p.m. and the forum beginning at 6 p.m. It is estimated to finish by 7:30 p.m.
The event will also be streamed live on PSFTV at https://www.perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org/psf-tv/.
To submit a question to be considered for the forum, visit https://tinyurl.com/PSFCandidates or by texting PSF to 51555.
Call Jeff Abke, director of development at 419-874-9131 ext. 2274 with questions about the event or to submit a question over the phone.
This event is free and members of the public are encouraged to participate.