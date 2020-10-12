PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools Foundation is partnering with local State Farm Agent Barry VanHoozen to launch PSF TV, a digital streaming platform to share content related to Perrysburg Schools.
“We thank Barry for his financial backing, but also his vision, for PSF TV,” said Jeff Abke, director of development for Perrysburg Schools and Perrysburg Schools Foundation.” The goal of this project is to find ways to connect the community with the people, programs and partners of Perrysburg Schools.”
PSF will broadcast various events throughout the year, including performing arts concerts and performances, ceremonies, highlights of programs throughout the school district, spotlights of students, faculty and staff members throughout the school district. It will also focus on ways that the community is supportive of Perrysburg Schools.
“When we say that we want to give back, we mean it. That is the main reason for doing this,” VanHoozen said. “Perrysburg has been good to me and my family with great relationships and educational opportunities. This might be a way I can help our community reconnect in this most difficult time.”
PSF TV may be viewed at www.perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org, by texting PSFTV to 51555 or on Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV by downloading the Boxcast App and searching for Perrysburg Schools Foundation.
For more information, contact Abke at jabke@perrysburgschools.net or 419-874-9131 ext. 2274.