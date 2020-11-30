PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools Foundation has announced that it will be participating in #GivingTuesday again this year and that Maddie & Bella Coffee Roasters will match gifts made to PSF that day.
Giving Tuesday is a national movement to kick-off the giving season by promoting charitable giving on the Tuesday following Thanksgiving, which is Dec. 1.
“Giving Tuesday is a big deal for non-profits like the Perrysburg Schools Foundation. We are very grateful to Maddie & Bella and their willingness to match gifts to PSF. On top of that the PSF board members will be using their personal donations to make an additional match. This essentially means those who give will triple their investment in our students and employees,” said Jeff Abke, director of development for Perrysburg Schools. “It is especially exciting because we are once again including all of our booster groups and parent organizations in the big day and making it very easy for supporters of the arts, athletics and academics to make their gift in one place.”
Donors may find their favorite group or decide to donate to several of the groups in one transaction. Many of these groups had fundraising events and opportunities canceled in the spring and this fall. The support of these groups and grants from PSF have been instrumental in providing enhanced experiences for students, including supporting teachers as they have needed to deliver remote learning experiences.”
Each of Perrysburg Schools’ designated district support organizations, including parent organizations, arts and athletic boosters and the Perrysburg Schools Foundation, will be represented during this 24-hour giving campaign and can be found on the online giving page.
“It will be a fun day with contests, drawings and updates throughout the day. We hope you will log on to our social media pages and PSF TV at www.perrysburgschoolsfoundation.org to join in on that and support everything we do to ensure all students achieve their greatest potential,” added Abke.
Donors may visit https://bit.ly/PSFGiveTuesday2020 or text PSFGiveTuesday to 91999 to make their gift on Dec. 1 or to sign up for a reminder to be sent to them that day. PSF is encouraging supporters to help spread the word via social media by sharing the event and posts from the @PburgFoundation Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts and use #PSFGiveTuesday.
Any questions may be directed to Jeff Abke jabke@perrysburgschools.net or 419-874-9131 ext. 2274.