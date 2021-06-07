Perrysburg High School held its annual Awards Night Celebration on May 5.
The Perrysburg Schools Foundation award just over $35,000 at the event.
Award winners included:
Olivia Alvarado, the Julia Romanowski ‘17 Memorial Scholarship Fund
Quinn Baumgartner, the Dr. David R. Milne Scholarship
Thomas Beebe, the Dorothy J. & Robert C. Welch Scholarship
Maia Colon, the Dr. Thomas E. Downs Memorial Scholarship
Abigail Connell, the Perrysburg Schools Foundation Scholarship
Grace Ermie, the Ralph Protsik ‘61 Vocal Scholarship
Olivia Fenneken, the Angela Conti-Smith “She Finished the Race” Scholarship
Olivia Fenneken, the Perrysburg Schools Foundation Principal’s Choice
Connor Haar, the Orville F. & Mary Jo Schaller Memorial Scholarship
Patrick Hanley, the Burke & Sara Badenhop Scholarship
Ben Keller, the Angela Conti-Smith “She Finished the Race” Scholarship
Giulianna Larson, the Jaryd Wellstead Gilts Scholarship
Evan Leong, the Orville F. & Mary Jo Schaller Memorial Scholarship
Hope Neal, the Orville F. & Mary Jo Schaller Memorial Scholarship
Faith Obaob, the Robert William Nooney II ‘88 Memorial Scholarship
Alice Ou, the Herman F. & Marjory E. Mizer Memorial Scholarship
Vansh Patel, the Mercy Health Scholarship
Grace Reiter, the George & Elizabeth Munger Outstanding Student Citizenship Award
Ashley Rohrs, the Elizabeth M. Munger Scholarship
Daisy Schwind, the Tyler Custer Memorial Scholarship
Allison Sherman, the Charles L. Collins Scholarship Fund
Mason Shultz, the Herman F. & Marjory E. Mizer Memorial Scholarship
Hanan Sjah, the John P. Donahue Scholarship
Miller Zachel, the Elizabeth “Betsy” Traber Memorial Scholarship
The school did not release the amounts of each individual scholarship.