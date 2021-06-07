Perrysburg High School held its annual Awards Night Celebration on May 5.

The Perrysburg Schools Foundation award just over $35,000 at the event.

Award winners included:

Olivia Alvarado, the Julia Romanowski ‘17 Memorial Scholarship Fund

Quinn Baumgartner, the Dr. David R. Milne Scholarship

Thomas Beebe, the Dorothy J. & Robert C. Welch Scholarship

Maia Colon, the Dr. Thomas E. Downs Memorial Scholarship

Abigail Connell, the Perrysburg Schools Foundation Scholarship

Grace Ermie, the Ralph Protsik ‘61 Vocal Scholarship

Olivia Fenneken, the Angela Conti-Smith “She Finished the Race” Scholarship

Olivia Fenneken, the Perrysburg Schools Foundation Principal’s Choice

Connor Haar, the Orville F. & Mary Jo Schaller Memorial Scholarship

Patrick Hanley, the Burke & Sara Badenhop Scholarship

Ben Keller, the Angela Conti-Smith “She Finished the Race” Scholarship

Giulianna Larson, the Jaryd Wellstead Gilts Scholarship

Evan Leong, the Orville F. & Mary Jo Schaller Memorial Scholarship

Hope Neal, the Orville F. & Mary Jo Schaller Memorial Scholarship

Faith Obaob, the Robert William Nooney II ‘88 Memorial Scholarship

Alice Ou, the Herman F. & Marjory E. Mizer Memorial Scholarship

Vansh Patel, the Mercy Health Scholarship

Grace Reiter, the George & Elizabeth Munger Outstanding Student Citizenship Award

Ashley Rohrs, the Elizabeth M. Munger Scholarship

Daisy Schwind, the Tyler Custer Memorial Scholarship

Allison Sherman, the Charles L. Collins Scholarship Fund

Mason Shultz, the Herman F. & Marjory E. Mizer Memorial Scholarship

Hanan Sjah, the John P. Donahue Scholarship

Miller Zachel, the Elizabeth “Betsy” Traber Memorial Scholarship

The school did not release the amounts of each individual scholarship.

0
0
0
0
0