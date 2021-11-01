PERRYSBURG — In response to rapid growth in enrollment, the school district is moving ahead with a new facilities assessment committee and a timeline was discussed at the regular board working group meeting on Monday.
The board announced plans to create a committee at the Oct. 18 board of education meeting, during which they continued discussions about options like expansion of current buildings and the possibility of building a new school.
Since 2016 the district has grown by 571 students. As a comparison, Ft. Meigs Elementary School has a student population of 559.
Hull Prairie Intermediate opened in 2017.
The continued increases in enrollment and projected growth of the district put enrollment beyond the capacity of the current buildings, which has resulted in portable classrooms at Perrysburg High School and all of the elementary schools, except Toth.
“We’re anxious to take this next step and have a good plan moving forward,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
The application notes that five of the district’s buildings have been determined to require updates and repairs that are “beyond regular upkeep.” Those buildings, and their ages, are: Frank Elementary 64, Toth Elementary 68, Perrysburg Junior High 57, Woodland Elementary 42 and the Commodore Building 90.
Board member Eric Benington asked what the role of the board would be on the committee.
He was on the 2012 strategic facilities committee.
“When that recommendation was presented, interestingly enough, the board decided to go another way. It was the right decision and a decision I supported too, and that’s why I asked about the role of the board,” Benington said. “At the end of the day the determination of the committee will be useful, they won’t have the final say in what can actually be built.”
Hosler had advice for the board members about inclusion of board members on the committee, which included recognition that if more than two members are on the committee, it would then, by Ohio Revised Code, be defined as a school board meeting.
“You have to be careful,” Hosler said. “Because then they would be voting as a body on a recommendation that they would have to accept. Who get’s two bites of the apple, so to speak.”
The first step is the draft member application and related timeline for creation of the committee.
The initial timeline would have the board announcing the members it has chosen at the Dec. 7 board working group meeting. Applications would be due Nov. 19.
The board is looking back to the 2012 committee that worked on the recommendations that resulted in the completion of HPI in 2017 and the related shifts in district when the fifth and sixth grade school was added.
The committee had 16 members and worked for 10 months.
The work of the 23 member Vision 2020 Committee, which created a Master Plan, building evaluations and enrollment projections, was also considered.
It is also noted that “The community doesn’t want to pay any more taxes than it has to.”
As with the previous committees, this one would include a mix of business leaders, community members, employees, parents/guardians and current and former students. They are considering applicants’ skill sets, from both education and employment, as well as the most important contribution that applicant feels they might make.
Benington commented about his experience on the 2012 committee, after the meeting, with advice for applicants.
“It wasn’t just a bricks and mortar discussion,” he added as advice to applicants.
In addition to his work on the board, Benington is the chief financial officer for the Rudolph Libbe construction company, one of the largest construction firms in the country.
“It was a fire hose of information. It really got steeped in operations and it gave me an appreciation for the complexity of the district,” Bennington said. “What was most interesting about the work back then was that we weren’t just talking about the buildings, we were also talking about how we were going to deliver education, which gave rise to splitting up the five/six and the seven/eight classes, forming what is now Hull Prairie today.”