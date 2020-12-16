PERRYSBURG — With results from remote Zoom classes better than expected, the school board has decided to make some delays in returning to face-to-face class schedules after the holiday break.
The district also is expecting a surge of the coronavirus, which also attributed to the decision.
The biggest change will be for students at Hull Prairie Intermediate as they move from a four-day to a two-day in-person hybrid schedule.
“We did the right thing with the hybrid format,” Perrysburg High School Principal Michael Short said in addressing the changes to the new remote format. “It’s new. It’s a novel environment. It’s working better than expected. … This is not bad. It’s not as bad as we thought it would be. It’s not perfect by any stretch, but it’s not bad.”
The use of virtual internet-based Zoom meetings began with the Thanksgiving holiday. The board anticipated an uptick of COVID-19 cases related to holiday gatherings.
With the 65% increase in active COVID-19 cases in the city of Perrysburg in November, there were also pandemic-related staffing shortages and a high number of students quarantined. That resulted in the board changing to full remote learning for grades 5-12 for the remainder of the semester.
The second semester begins on Jan. 5.
Like the surge that happened around Thanksgiving, the board is anticipating another surge in the spread of the virus during the winter break.
“It’s reasonable to anticipate an increase following Christmas and New Year’s,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler. “We hope we are wrong.”
It is a statement reiterated in a letter sent to parents on Tuesday, in which Hosler explained the changes in educational models.
Until the 13th week of school, Hull Prairie Intermediate had a cumulative four cases of COVID-19 among students and zero with employees. On week 13 there were six students positive for COVID-19. Week 14 had four employees test positive and 10 more in quarantine, resulting in a lack of substitute teachers and school being closed. Despite being remote, this past week had five students test positive for COVID-19.
Preschool and elementary schools have had the lowest number of COVID-19 cases.
The board agreed to new schedules for all grades beginning next semester. This followed a lengthy discussion of more than two hours, with presentations by Hosler, Short and the principals of the junior high and Hull Prairie Intermediate.
The first week after the return from winter break, Jan 5-8, will remain fully remote for all grades. This is the same format for remote learning that was implemented prior to break will be followed for the first week.
The plan for the week of Jan. 11 is for preschool to return to their hybrid model of attending two days face-to-face. Elementary students will return to their four-day per week hybrid model. These are the same hybrid models previously used.
Also that week, grades 7-12 will remain fully remote, continuing the schedules that have been used since Thanksgiving.
Hull Prairie Intermediate students will change to a new hybrid model, which is the same as 7-12 grade students, as they begin attending in-person in a 40/60 hybrid. There will be two groups, each attending face-to-face two days per week and remote three days per week.
For the week of Jan 18 the preschool through 6th grade will continue with the previous week’s models, but 7-12 grade will return to the 40/60 hybrid in-person model.