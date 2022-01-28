PERRYSBURG – The new 2022-23 school year master school calendar has been accepted by the board.
The approval took place at the Jan. 19 meeting, after receiving input from members of the district.
The first day of school is staggered in the higher grades. On Aug. 16 freshmen only will attend the high school, grade eight only attend will attend the junior high and grade 6 only attend will attend Hull Prairie Intermediate. On Aug. 17 freshmen only attend attend the high school again, then at the junior high, grade seven only attend and HPI will have only grade five attending. On Aug. 18 all appropriate grades will attend the high school, junior high and HPI.
First day for elementary students is Aug. 19.
The last day for students is May 25.
Winter break is Dec. 21-Jan. 4. The associated exams, for Perrysburg High School and Perrysburg Junior High School semester end before break. The goal was to have the education fresh in students minds, and create a real break. PHS has three half days of exams. Dec. 21 is the last day of the semester, for teachers, as it is a teacher work day, but all students are on break that day.
Union contracts also entered into the decision making process, as well as state requirements for teachers and students.
Ensuring the district meet the Ohio Department of Education instructional hours and the negotiated agreement for teachers, for student hours and teacher contracted days, was also required.
This calendar takes account of professional development and teacher work days.
As part of the consent agenda, salary Increases for additional college hours were approved for 12 certified personnel.
They will be moved horizontally on the salary schedule in accordance with the Perrysburg Education Association Agreement due to their attainment of additional semester hours. This was effective Jan. 20.
The Hall of Fame induction dinner and ceremony will be Feb. 5. The Hall of Fame Class of 2022 includes: Ayokunle Olatunji “TJ” Fatinikun ’09, Charlie Hughes ’10, Ray Pohlman – Honorary PHS Graduate ’15, Marsha Swanson ’95, Kurt Wells ’03 and the 2001 PHS Boys Soccer Team.
The board also entered an executive session for the purpose of preparing for, conducting or reviewing negotiations or bargaining sessions with employees.