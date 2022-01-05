PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Schools is looking for teacher, monitor, food service, bus driver, paraprofessional and custodian substitutes.
The district is also in need of homebound instructors and paraprofessionals.
Those interested in a position are encouraged to attend a Job Fair on Jan. 27 from 3-5 p.m. at the Commodore Cafeteria, 140 E. Indiana Ave. Staff will be available to help fill out an employment application during the fair, or complete it ahead of time. Applications are located at www.perrysburgschools.net under the Employment tab.