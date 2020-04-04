PERRYSBURG — No furloughs have taken place at Perrysburg Schools as district employees continue to work in an expanding range of roles, adapting to changes from the “stay at home” order.
“School is still going on, it’s just different. Now, we have a May 1 return date and we’re really hoping to get those students back this year,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
The concern is budget balancing while still following the letter of the law and providing the virtual education that has been called for since March 16.
A number of different jobs, like bus drivers or food service, can’t be done remotely and are not needed with virtual schooling taking place. Yet, many positions are jobs that are hard to fill and it takes time to train new employees.
“You furlough those folks, and then you’re looking at bringing them back,” Hosler said.
Had the district known from the beginning that the students would have been out until May 1, the decision may have been different, but the same factors against a furlough would have been in place, he said.
“We’re going to have to take a look at finding a balance between the taxpayers and what is important for us to remain financially balanced. And then you have this very unusual, very specific, state law that puts safeguards in place for explicitly this kind of situation,” Hosler said. “We’ve got a lot of positions that are challenging for us to fill. Absent this situation, there are a lot of places that are hiring. We’re just really worried about being able to get all of our staff back.
“There’s a window of time we’re operating under. Once that window closes, or changes, we have to adapt. Every public school district in Ohio is operating under the same rules and struggling with the balance.”
Putting people out of work isn’t easy on a number of accounts, he said.
“If we had laid off workers, that involves a bumping process that has to be done in person with the union. We can’t do it virtually. Social distance is impacted and is probably isn’t even time and cost effective,” Hosler said. “We wanted to wait and see. Now with the next order, which is four weeks more, at a May 1 start time, now we’re kind of asking … if we furlough, can we get those folks back? There’s another wait and see period right now.”
Meanwhile, faculty are still teaching and staff members are needed to support the teachers and students.
“We have state law that does address that component of what we can and can’t do relative to our employees, which is a little different for public than private sector employees,” Hosler said.
“While school is closed, licensed staff - teachers, counselors, OT, PT, psychs and admin., for example, are all working to support online and home learning “
No non-teaching hourly employees in the district have been laid off. Those jobs are specifically addressed in the Ohio Revised Code 3319.081 division (G) that they shall be paid for lost time when the schools are closed “owing to an epidemic or other public calamity.”
Beyond provision of virtual schooling, there are a long list of other changes.
“We’re not using substitutes. We’re not using bus fuel. That’s a savings for the district. There are other areas where we’re incurring expenses. Food service has its own account. That program will be operating in the red because we’re not selling lunches, but there are costs going out.”
Staff members have also been re-purposed to deal with changes.
Computer teams have been put together for a variety of computer-related issues, such as the team that was developed for teaching teachers and families how to use the new educational software.
Other topics that Hosler touched on:
• There is a new COVID-19 information section that can be reached from the front page of the website, next to the District News.
• A number of buildings do not require a full staff of custodians. As such, head custodians at each building will only perform building checks.
• The tech department is still needed to support the network and troubleshoot for faculty and staff.
• There is a limited kitchen staff at Toth Elementary for meal preparation for delivery/pick-up of breakfasts and lunches.
• Central Office staff is still needed, although many can work remotely from home.
The school district was recently able to help with the Wood County Emergency Management Agency’s personal protection equipment request.
All Wood County school districts were asked to send in all PPE, such as masks and gloves as well as cleaning supplies and paper products. Hosler said that the district has complied.
The district is also planning for next school year.
“We’re planning for the worst, but hoping for the best,” Hosler said. “Talks are taking place for the new year. We will begin the new year taking these challenges into account. We will have to take steps to control costs going forward.”