PERRYSBURG — After she allegedly took confidential union negotiation documents, the school board has disciplined board member Kelly Ewbank by removing her full access to labor-related meetings during executive sessions.
The board took action at Monday’s meeting, which was two weeks after the board’s working group meeting on March 2, during which the documents reportedly turned up missing.
The motion passed 4-1, with Ewbank voting against, to suspend board policy on committees, limiting the number of members on a board committee, and also appointing a special board labor committee, consisting all board members except Ewbank until Dec. 31. The committee would discuss labor issues related to collective bargaining related to unions representing public employees and it would report back to the full board during executive session. During the executive session, Ewbank could then ask questions of the committee.
The March 2 working group meeting ended with a closed-door meeting called an executive session, which is required by the Ohio Revised Code when discussing confidential information, such as personnel questions, discussions with an attorney, and, as in this case, union contracts. The board is not allowed to take action during the confidential sessions or share information from that meeting. All actions must take place during public meetings.
Ewbank left that meeting early.
According to board discussion on Monday, on collection of all the documents, it was determined that the first two sheets of one of the stapled document packages were missing.
The remaining members were asked if they had those pages. Emails were sent out later that day and the following day in an effort to locate the documents. All board members denied having them.
“Upon further investigation, in an attempt to identify the location or recover the missing documents, it was determined with a strong degree of certainty who was responsible for removing the documents,” board member Sue Larimer said. “Unfortunately, when confronted, the board member was less than forthcoming in their words and their actions.”
Board President Ray Pohlman is also a past president of the Perrysburg teachers union and familiar with the needs of those negotiations.
“I was really, really concerned that that document, that was no longer in the room, could be in the hallway, or in someone else’s hand. It clearly had critical information about our negotiations,” he said. “There’s a lot of data on both sheets, a lot of numbers on both sheets.
“That is why I looked at the security cameras.”
Pohlman then asked a member of the audio/video team to review the security cameras. The review indicates, with time stamps noted, that Ewbank removed the two pages from the stapled pack, put them in a folder and then left the meeting with them, Pohlman said.
Each board member then independently reviewed the security camera footage.
Treasurer Pam Harrington, who was in charge of handing out and collecting the paperwork, said that all board members are trained on executive session practices. The board also had a refresher course during their annual February board retreat and was reminded to leave documents at the end of the meeting.
In discussion about the motion Ewbank questioned the board policy on the method of collecting papers used during an executive session. She did not deny taking the papers.
In follow-up questions, Ewbank said, “I said it’s possible that someone could have inadvertently taken documents. No, I have said all along I did not take the documents. I do not have the documents. I did not purposely take a document.
“Did I take the document, absolutely not.”
Pohlman said that Ewbank denied taking them in response to his emails.
“So it all comes down to a piece of paper. Why would someone take a piece of paper when the information has already been shared? We already know the information. It’s not like a piece of paper gives anybody additional information. We all knew it and discussed it. I could verbally share it,” Ewbank said.
Board member Gretchen Downs gave as an example for the need to have confidentiality.
“The concern is, when papers leave the room, let’s go back to when we were looking for land for Hull Prairie (Intermediate). We all received maps and the maps had prime locations we were interested in. If those papers left and went to a Realtor’s office, the price could have gone up significantly,” Downs said. “We are all aware that none of the papers are to leave.”
Just prior to the vote, board member Eric Benington indicated the need for the board to perform the work of discipline.
“This is the process. We are a board that self-polices itself. So we have made the community aware, which I believe is appropriate. We are also protecting the sanctity of our negotiations with the union, because this was information shared at executive session,” Benington said.
Harrington and Pohlman said they recently took the Sunshine Law course in the fall. It’s a free course open to anyone.
“The rules have gotten much stricter on executive session. You have to shred the documents immediately afterward, which is what we do,” Harrington said. “It’s confidential. The information sometimes it has to do with a child or an employee.”