PERRYSBURG — School board member Kelly Ewbank read a statement attributed to the board, meant to forego a lawsuit, that other board members said they had not agreed to.
At the end of Monday’s Perrysburg Schools’ board of education meeting, Ewbank read the statement related to an incident where she had allegedly left the executive session of March 2 with confidential documents.
Information discussed during an executive session is confidential. In the March 2 case, the documents reportedly removed pertained to labor union discussions that were ongoing. It was determined by the board through review of security video footage that when Ewbank left the meeting early, she took the missing documents with her.
Ewbank had been threatening a lawsuit related to the incident and negotiations have been on-going.
The statement she read makes assertions, attributed to the board, indicating recognition that Ewbank did not break any laws or written policies. She also indicated that she read the document on the advice of her attorney.
“Whatever she did tonight was totally out of line,” board President Ray Pohlman said of the document Ewbank read. “The point is, we have been back and forth on this since she threatened a lawsuit. Once she signed it we would have come to an agreement. Maybe? I don’t know.”
When Ewbank finished her reading of the statement, board members began to comment, beginning with Gretchen Downs.
“I do not remember receiving that exact document to be read. I don’t remember. Did I miss something?” Downs said, in obvious confusion about Ewbank’s statement.
After the close of the meeting Downs clarified, “We had not voted on it. It was not a joint statement, because nobody had ever voted on it.”
Superintendent Tom Hosler summed up the order of events.
“I’m a little reluctant to go too far down, but given what was shared today, we were given the understanding that our attorney was speaking with her attorney on a statement to be read. The members cited in the letter had not formally agreed to any statement being read, so we were caught off guard about the statement that she read,” Hosler said after the meeting. “The additional comment that she added on top of that was nowhere ever discussed by legal counsel. So I’m at a little bit of a loss on this. Certainly we will be working with our attorney on what to do.”
After Ewbank’s reading, board President Ray Pohlman explained to the audience the gravity of the lawsuit as well as the accuracy of the assertions.
“The potential lawsuit that held this board under hostage was something that we didn’t take lightly. In fact, we were to meet in executive session next week to discuss what you just read, because I know there is paperwork that you have to sign, stating that you will remove the potential lawsuit from this board, the superintendent of schools, the past treasurer and the attorney for the school board,” Pohlman said.