PERRYSBURG — This February, Perrysburg Rotarians plan to kick up their heels with their first ever Fiesta Latina fundraiser. The event will be held on Feb. 5 at the Hilton Garden Inn. It will feature Latin music and dancing, a Dancing with the Stars competition, games and fellowship.
This is the club’s 38th annual fundraising event, and proceeds will be used to further develop Perrysburg Rotary Community Park. This year’s proceeds are earmarked for the construction of a pickleball complex.
Reservations are required at $100 per person in advance or $125 per person at the door. A sitdown dinner will be provided, and the public is invited to make a reservation at https://perrysburgrotary.org/page/fiesta-latina.
“We didn’t have an in-person fundraiser last year, so we wanted to do something very different with our format this year,” said Tami Wise, Fiesta Latina chair. “The Latin theme and Dancing with the Stars format seemed like a fun idea.”
The Dancing with the Stars competition will feature six amateur dancers, each paired with a professional dance instructor from Toledo-based the Dance Company. Competitors will practice weekly with their instructors to prepare for the event. The Dance Company will also provide dance entertainment prior to the competition, and Rotarians and guests will be able to dance afterwards.
The Perrysburg Rotary Club has partnered with the City of Perrysburg for the past 15 years to develop the park. To date, the club’s combined contributions to the development of the park are in excess of $500,000. The cost includes the original infrastructure work, a walking/jogging track, and a pavilion with restrooms. The club was also instrumental in the construction of the Tennis Court Complex and the recently constructed all-inclusive playground.
The Perrysburg Rotary Club is a community service organization with more than 100 members. Perrysburg Rotary is a member of Rotary International, a global network of 1.2 million volunteer leaders dedicated to tackling the world’s most pressing humanitarian challenges. Their work impacts lives at both the local and international levels. For more information about Perrysburg Rotary, visit www.perrysburgrotary.org.