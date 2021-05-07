PERRYSBURG — Following the recent detention of three students for a threat at Perrysburg Schools, the district threat assessment methodology was presented to the school board at the regular working group meeting on Tuesday.
“We know that the process works,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler. “With what happened a few days ago, it was successful. It’s heartbreaking to think that students are in a place where they are thinking about these things, but in today’s world that happens.
“I think we’re looking at the whole child and all the safety elements.”
Samantha DeWood, school psychologist; Brook Price, assistant superintendent; Greg Cole, school resource officer with the Perrysburg Police Division; and Sara Stockwell, director of student services and well-being provided an overview of the district’s comprehensive safety procedures.
“We use an evidence-based approach,” Stockwell said. “The profilers with the FBI have done this work. They have determined that there is no profile. We would really like to have a profile of a school shooter.
“The characteristics that (student plotters) have, many students have,” she said.
Instead of trying to profile a potential shooter, they depend on intervention points, which are part of a threat assessment, that Stockwell defined as their “attempts to identify individuals who pose a threat, which means that they have the intent and means to carry out the threat.”
“The first step is rely on the students to report and create a culture where they are comfortable to report,” Cole said. “I get to know them and they get to know me as someone other than ‘that guy with the badge.’”
In the recent case of the three students, Hosler said that the alleged threat was reported by another student and caught early in the planning stages.
Those three students have pleaded not guilty in Wood County Juvenile Court.
In research on school shooters, Stockwell said that “somebody knew,” or communications of intent from friends, family or peers in 69% of cases. Only in 11% of the cases was intent found from the internet, but that is also something the district monitors.
“Students share everything,” Cole said. “I would rather work all day to find out it’s nothing than wake up and find out it was something. In all these cases, the plotter’s statements about their intentions were clear, and the intentions were shared with friends, overheard at school by others.”
Board President Ray Pohlman asked about the other ways the community can be involved.
Stockwell said that there is a tip line and a Parent Safety Task Force, but they are also looking for additional ways to improve, including reviews of how the most recent situations were handled.
She also said that the task force has not been as visible this year, because of the coronavirus, but normally members have information about their activities available at many school events.
Next school year a full security audit will be done on the district.