PERRYSBURG – A “youth on a mission” is the first 2022 graduate of Perrysburg Schools.
Ava Bockbrader received her diploma with an early graduation ceremony at the Dec. 20 school board meeting.
“You are graduating number one in your class right now,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said.
Bockbrader accelerated her high school program to enter a missionary program, called Youth With a Mission from the University of Nations Kona.
“I wanted to do a gap year, but I also wanted to start college the same time as my peers,” Bockbrader said of her reason for early graduation. “For three months I will be in Kona, Hawaii, training, growing in my faith and learning to serve others.”
Dave Dakolios, assistant principal at Perrysburg High School, and Rick Rettig, School Counselor at Perrysburg High School, presented Bockbrader with her High School Diploma.
Bockbrader was scheduled to be a class of 2022 graduate, but earned enough credits for the early graduation.
She said she achieved a 4.1 grade point average and is unsure where she will be going to college.
She will follow three months training in Hawaii with three months of the missionary work. A location has not yet been assigned for her.
“It is a religious-based organization. I didn’t find them through my church. I found them kind of through my own passion for serving. I have been doing mission trips since fifth grade. It’s something that I really have a passion for, so I wanted to do something missionary related or gap year,” Bockbrader said.
She is wide open to whatever project and country that she is assigned to and has no expectations.
“I guess anything that I can do is going to be exciting to me,” Bockbrader said.
She leaves for Hawaii on Thursday and then finishes on June 17.
Bockbrader was a competitive rower through her junior year, but did not compete this year, because of preparation for early graduation.
She is considering a career in communications or work in the world of dermatology.