PERRYSBURG — After abandoning the creation of a survey related to the possibility of full fall 2020 face-to-face classes, school district leaders have instead decided to prepare for it based on basic safety assumptions.
At a meeting earlier this month, Superintendent Tom Hosler did a presentation to the board of education that makes face-to-face classes in the fall look very different.
Currently school facilities are closed until June 30, there are no mass gatherings and there is confusion related to school outdoor athletic facilities. It’s possible that by July 1 buildings and policies may need to be ready, Hosler said.
The three basic factors the district is starting with are: social distancing, hygiene and sickness.
Clear requirements have not yet been instituted by the state or federal government, and Hosler said that they could change quickly. However, there are thousands of children, employees and families that are depending on a safe and legal learning environment by late August.
Social distancing will require the most preparation, he said.
While businesses have been given specific instructions for how they need to modify for safety, schools have not had direction yet.
“Of all the services that are set to reopen, the guidelines around child care were the most similar to school operations. Unlike the Ohio Department of Education draft guidelines, the child care services plan is quite specific and detailed. In the reopening plan, providers must operate under staff-to-child ratios that will limit the number of children in each class and facility. The ODE draft guidelines do not speak to classroom size limitation,” Hosler said.
He is using the guidelines as a framework and starting point.
“It will be continuously revised over the coming weeks and months as we collaborate with health experts and receive feedback from our education stakeholders.”
The most obvious changes will be related to the requirement for 6-foot social distancing.
Officials at Perrysburg High School are already making plans for students to be back in the classroom this fall. @DebR_Sentinel More over at the @sentineltribune pic.twitter.com/hYVGWVXev4— JD Pooley (@pooleyjd) May 27, 2020
It will require visual cues like floor markings, probably like those found at stores. It will also pertain to seating, which will also apply to school buses, classrooms, cafeterias, break times and restrooms.
Classroom and school bus distancing could be the most costly changes.
Photos of staged classrooms were shown to the board. At the high school, one classroom currently has 33 desks. Only nine desks will fit in that room with social distancing guidelines.
Not all rooms, desks and students are the same size.
At the junior high, the 6-foot restriction resulted in 12-13 desks in a typical classroom, but 14-15 desks in larger classrooms.
A 78-passenger bus has 26 seats. Depending on the layout required for distancing, that could mean fewer than 12 students on the bus.
Transition schedules that minimize the number of students and staff in common spaces such as hallways would also become necessary.
Guidelines note extensive cleaning is also going to be required.
“All of us will become custodians,” Hosler said, referring to constant sanitation.
Staff will have to frequently clean surfaces, paying particular attention to high-touch areas, such as stair handrails, door handles, counters, desks, tables, chairs, lavatories, computers and books.
Face masks would be required. School personnel who care for the sick should utilize appropriate personal protective equipment.
Should anyone exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 while physically attending school in-person, they should report to a quarantine room.
The self-quarantine at home recommendation according to the guidelines is 14 days.
Hosler gave an example at the high school, assuming 1,700 students and 96 teachers, counselors and other licensed staff are on campus.
Five coronavirus-positive students could result in 46% of the PHS student body and 31% of the teaching staff being placed under quarantine, he said.
Guidelines also recommend:
• No school visitors
• Closing buildings to public use after hours
• Restructure custodial hours – repurpose staff
• Reduce student and staff travel
• Cancel field trips, assemblies and other large gatherings