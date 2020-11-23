PERRYSBURG – A final sweep of the city leaf collection will commence on Nov. 30. A supervisor will follow the crew to ensure all leaf piles are collected. Leaves put out once crews have completed the final sweep will not be picked up.
The city began its fall leaf collection on Oct. 19, beginning on the east side of town this year and working west.
This is a leaf pick-up only. To prepare, residents are reminded to do the following:
• Rake leaves to the right-of-way, the area near the curb/edge of street, but not in the street and no further than six feet from curb.
• Keep the storm drains clear of leaf debris. If you have a storm drain in front of your home, remove the leaf debris and add it to your leaf pile.
• Inform your landscape company to refrain from blowing leaves into the street when mowing the lawn.
Residents are reminded to not do the following:
• Do not rake leaves into the street and no further than six feet from the curb.
• Do not bag leaves as city crews use trailer-mounted leaf vacuums.
• Please refrain from piling leaves near mailboxes.
• Do not park in front of or on any leaf piles as it is difficult to maneuver the hoses around parked cars.
• There is no leaf pick up in alleys.
• For residents who live along a ditch or creek, do not rake leaves to the bank or into the waterway.
• Do not mix branches and other debris with the leaf piles because crews will leave the entire pile and then the resident is responsible for the disposal.
• Do not pile leaves in the alleys; there is no leaf pick up in alleys.
Additional disposal options include Renewed Outdoors, which is available year round for leaf and brush disposal for Perrysburg residents at no additional cost.
Renewed Outdoors is located at 23691 N. Dixie Hwy., between Five Point Road and Reitz roads. Hours are Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m., excluding holidays. January and February hours are by appointment only. Contact Renewed Outdoors at 419-874-5357 Option 1 to make an appointment for compost facility use.
Residents may also use the City Yard Waste Program. Residents may purchase yard waste disposal tags to utilize the curbside collection and disposal when needed. Options include a 30-gallon paper yard waste bag or a greenyard waste toter. Yard waste disposal tags may be purchased at Black Diamond, Kazmaier’s, Kroger and Walt Churchill’s Market. Green yard waste toters may be purchased at Lowe’s, 64-gallon or 96-gallon size.
City yard waste disposal tags must be attached to each yard waste bag and/or green yard waste toter. Yard waste is collected the same day as refuse is collected through Monday, November 30th. December 1st through March 31st, yard waste is picked up by appointment only. Call Modern Disposal at 419-874-2966 before Tuesday to put your address on the list for pick up on Wednesday. Leave your address and number of bags, bundles or toters.
Residents may also hire a private company for removal of leaves.
For more information, contact the Perrysburg Department of Public Service at 419-872-8020.