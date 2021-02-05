PERRYSBURG — With coronavirus numbers trending down, the school administration is looking at expanding face-to-face classroom time for students.
A face-to-face four-day per week schedule at Perrysburg High School is being considered with a start of March 30, if approved at the next board meeting on Feb. 16. The discussion was part of the monthly working group meeting on Tuesday.
Superintendent Tom Hosler said that the spread of COVID-19 has gone down, statewide quarantine guidelines have changed, and the vaccine will have been given to school employees.
As part of the new plan, the elementary schools would go to five-day weeks in school, starting March 1.
Also on March 1, Hull Prairie Intermediate students would return to the four-day plan they were on until the week before Thanksgiving. Perrysburg Junior High School would also transition to the four-day plan.
Pre-school would stay the same, with a hybrid model. It is not part of official K-12 guidelines.
The delay for the high school is because of the number of changes needed at the high school and for the rest of the district. Spring break is also March 22-28.
Board members asked why the students wouldn’t all go back to five-day weeks. The board members have also been receiving a lot of questions about when students might return to a “regular” schedule.
Hosler said that while staff will have received their vaccine, the students would not.
He also said that the vaccine is also not 100% effective. There will still be students, and maybe staff, that will have to quarantine at times. The teachers will still have to support those students with virtual learning.
“It’s a little scary too, because COVID has not gone away,” Hosler said.
Board member Kelly Ewbank said students should return to an all-day, in-person schedule as soon as possible.
“Remote Mondays are a complete waste,” she said. “We are losing children. …We need to move faster.”
The suggestion was made that there be Zoom virtual coverage for all the classes. Hosler said that there was not enough equipment, including cameras for each classroom and network bandwidth. The concept had been considered earlier in the year, but the district would need to outfit 350 classrooms.
He also said that there were also a number of contract changes that had been made since the start of the pandemic, mostly with staff who had hours reduced. He said that it would take time for the various adjustments, especially for staff and parents who are dealing with other obligations.
Transportation was an example. While social distancing requirements had been reduced, they still existed, Hosler said. Additionally, for students moving from two to four days in a classroom, they have to get to the school twice as often. Hosler said the district is working on the transportation issue.
Board member Eric Benington admitted to experiencing coronavirus fatigue, and seeing it generally prevalent.
“I’m excited about this plan,” Benington said.
Other issues under consideration are prom, graduation and bringing in portable classrooms for the larger fall freshman class.
The revised schedule is one of many items now being considered.
“I’m in favor of state testing,” board member Gretchen Downs said, “to know where we are.”
As a former teacher, Downs has seen signs that many students have slipped. Her concern is that with all the changes to the way children have been educated, the teachers don’t know the effectiveness of their teaching without getting a new benchmark.