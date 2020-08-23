PERRYSBURG — The school board approved pay raises as part of a new memorandum of understanding to the collective bargaining agreement with the staff union at a special meeting Friday morning.
The Ohio Association of Public School Employees contract had a wage reopener that demanded bargaining for wages and benefits.
Base salaries will increase by .75%, effective retroactively as of July 1 of this year. An additional 1% will be added to base salary Feb. 1.
New salary schedules for cafeteria employees will retroactively become effective Aug. 1 and for monitors on July 1, 2021.
“I think that certainly that it’s a fair settlement that balances the current uncertainty that we’re facing. At the same time I think that it acknowledges that we need to continue to take steps to continue to secure and employ the great staff that we have,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said. “I don’t think that anybody is really excited about the settlement, which is usually the tell of a fair settlement. We certainly appreciate the sacrifices that these folks have been making. We’re thankful that they ratified the contract and we’re able to move forward.”
Hosler said that there were no changes in the dollar per hour pay for cafeteria and monitor workers, but the various step-wise pay schedules had become “wonky,” compared to other employee classifications.
“This tries to make the steps that other staff are experiencing are relatively similar to what other classifications are getting. It took decades to get those out of whack and I know the union has been trying to chip away at that. So I know it meets their needs there,” Hosler said.
Wage renegotiations will not take place in the 2021-22 school year, but should another employee organization receive a pay raise OAPSE employees will receive the same percentage increase in base salary as a teacher with a bachelor’s degrees and zero years’ experience for a 186 day work year.
Insurance plan changes including, new network deductible and emergency room co-pays, go into effect Sept. 1.
Hosler said the challenge in retaining workers was to keep them from going up the road to Amazon.
The contract changes were approved by the five member board, with four in favor and one abstention by Kelly Ewbank.
In other business, board member Sue Larimer asked about the Perrysburg Virtual Academy problems. Some had difficulties logging on to the system and some had other errors, she said.
Hosler said that there has been a restart of the system since the first day and the problems should be fixed. He compared the technical glitches to transferring data from an old cell phone to a new one.
He said that several districts are making the same software upgrades and changes, among them Rossford, but Perrysburg’s early start to the school year means it will be dealing with the technology troubleshooting issues first.
The five-day trial period has been adjusted by adding an additional day.