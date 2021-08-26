PERRYSBURG — The sprawling Pratt property was originally gifted to the family from two presidents — so it’s only fitting that the land be passed on in similar fashion.
John Quincy Adams and Andrew Jackson gave the property to the Pratt family 200 years ago, said Doug Pratt.
“I was born here,” he said. “I just don’t feel like it’s a good idea to sell it.”
Doug and Mary Ellen Pratt will donate their 168-acre property and home to the Wood County Park District.
The park district board held its August meeting at the Pratt property off Hull Prairie Road.
Doug and Mary Ellen still live on and farm the property. The couple will continue to live there until it’s turned over to the park district as part of their will.
Doug Pratt, who is 88, said his family has so much history in Perrysburg and Wood County that it’s important to him to see this land become more than a housing subdivision — many of which surround his property.
“My great-great-grandfather was a soldier at Fort Meigs,” he said. “My dad was very involved in Wood County. He was a county commissioner. My great-great-grandfather was the treasurer of Wood County in 1820.
“So, it’s always been an idea,” Pratt said of giving away the land. “My mother thought it would be a good idea, if we would give a piece of it to the county. And we just figured we’d give a bigger piece.”
Denny Parish said he first met the Pratts and saw the property a few years ago when he joined the park board.
“I wanted the other four (board members) to meet the Pratts,” he said, adding that the property must be seen to be truly appreciated.
“This is an oasis among unbelievable residential dwellings. And the Pratts would like to see this remain an oasis,” Parish said.
The Pratt property will be the county district’s second largest park. Bradner Preserve is the largest at 230 acres.
The plan is to create a large water feature, using the dirt dug from it to sculpture the landscape.
In the past, Parish has said that the Pratt home would be used for park headquarters. Also, a new levy will probably be needed to maintain and develop the park, he has said.
“It would be a large commitment,” Parish said, adding it would be worth the effort. “If you just look around, can you imagine the use of this place? I think it will be inundated.”
“This is going to be a wonderful, wonderful addition to the park district,” said Neil Munger, park district director.
The park board adjourned into an executive session to tour the home with the Pratts.