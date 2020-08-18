PERRYSBURG — Parents are cooperating with contact tracing for coronavirus, according to the superintendent.
Parents have been urged to report cases of COVID-19 and related exposures to the district. Those volunteered reports have been taking place, said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
“We really appreciate parents doing that. The health department said ‘You guys are getting to kids probably a week before we would be able to.’ So we have been working in tandem with them,” Hosler said at Monday’s board of education meeting.
Staff members are doing the contact tracing, and those are added responsibilities, he said. The district is considering a new contact tracing position, which could be a part-time job.
Hosler addressed challenges outside the classroom.
“We focus on everything that happens in our district, from the moment they get to the bus stop to when they get dropped off and everything in between. Every aspect of what we do has been influenced by covid and our reaction to it and trying to reduce that spread,” Hosler said.
He gave the board the example of a situation at a Toledo private school where, after a large party, the students who attended it were not allowed back at school for a week.
“While we can control all of these variables, there are people on the outside who need to do the same thing, to take it as seriously as all of us are,” Hosler said. “All it takes is one event … and that creates a hotspot.”
Perrysburg parents have been very helpful, he said.
In one case, both parents had been diagnosed with COVID-19. The district was alerted and the students, who tested negative, were quarantined because of the family exposure. Had they not volunteered the information, Hosler said that the district would have been alerted by the health department, but that would have taken additional time. The students, if positive, would have been exposing teammates during sports practice.
He pointed out that in the past an athlete with minor cold symptoms would have been told to come to practice and tough it out. Today, the parent who calls in about a potentially missed practice is being helpful.
“If that student stays home for a day or two, and ends up being positive for covid, that’s two or three days that student has not contacted anyone in school,” Hosler said. “That is a culture change that has to come about.”
While there are requirements for both mask usage and social distancing, there is also assigned seating in many locations. The assigned seating is going to be used to trace the potential contacts that student may have with staff and other students, for potential testing and quarantine.
Some of those assigned seating locations include the bus, dining areas and classrooms.
The Perrysburg Virtual Academy enrollment is expected to be higher than predicted, Hosler said. The initial expectation, based on survey research put the number at approximately 400 students, as previously reported. That number, for kindergarten through grade 12, is currently at 618, but it could still change.
That would make the PVA the fourth largest school in the district.
Additionally, there are 114 students signed up to be doing home schooling. That is 39 more than last year.