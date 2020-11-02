Perrysburg sophomores Johni Weidner (violin) and Sam Zachel (bass) auditioned for and were accepted in the Ohio All-Star Honor Orchestra.
This is a partnership with Baldwin Wallace Conservatory of Music and Community Arts School.
Ohio All-Star Honor Orchestra is a competitive virtual orchestra consisting of the finest high school musicians from the state of Ohio. Students will engage in lessons, masterclasses, lectures and workshops from internationally renowned artist, and will culminate in a professionally produced virtual orchestra performance, led by Soo Han, artistic director and conductor at Baldwin Wallace in January 2021