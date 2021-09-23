PERRYSBURG — Minutes after it began, the Monday school board meeting was suspended and moved because of a mask protest.
Kam Warner, one of the most vocal audience members, was removed from the meeting for her refusal to wear a mask.
The meeting was then suspended for 30 minutes and moved from the Commodore Building cafeteria to the auditorium, where additional seating would allow for social distancing, if individuals did not wear masks.
Warner had begun shouting as part of a longer verbal tirade and was removed with a police escort.
Warner was not the only member of the public to refuse to wear their mask.
The meeting began as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance. Then board President Ray Pohlman made a request that everyone in the audience wear a mask.
“You need to wear a mask to attend this meeting, or you can leave,” Pohlman said.
The group protested and interrupted him several times, some suggesting that they had medical waivers for mask wearing.
A woman is removed from a Perrysburg school board meeting this evening after protesting the use of masks in school. Meeting suspended as mass attendees remove masks. Planned to restart in 30 mins in the auditorium for social distancing. (Video by Roger LaPointe/Sentinel-Tribune) pic.twitter.com/IAFFm0g5Gw— Sentinel-Tribune (@sentineltribune) September 20, 2021
Superintendent Tom Hosler asked people to be good role models.
“We want the students to see a good example. We understand that many people have very strong beliefs on many of the topics that brought you here. But one thing I think we can agree on is that we want to be good role models for the students,” Hosler said.
Board member Gretchen Downs spoke next.
“How many of you know anyone in this room who might be medically compromised?” Downs asked the crowd of about 60. “It’s a small room and we’re sitting close together. We have a mask policy and if you don’t want to do that, you may stand in the door. You can hear everything just fine.”
The crowd became rowdy. One person after another removed their masks.
“I want to see the law that there’s a law to wear a mask in the building. It’s a mandate, not a law. I want to see the law,” Warner said.
Prior to the meeting, she had sent Pohlman several emails stating her views.
Many of the audience members had been part of a protest organized by local conservative activist Maria Ermie. It took place prior to the meeting, in front of the Commodore Building.
That previous event included conservative speaker Laura Zorc and talk show host C.L. Bryant, as well as Perrysburg School Board candidates Laura Meinke and David Desser.
Downs moved to suspend the meeting.
After the suspension, one man in the audience scolded the other members.
“The yelling and arguing is coming across as petty and it’s counter productive,” he said. “We need to be calm, cool and collected and speak when it’s your turn.”
Brian Young was the first person addressed in the meeting for not wearing a mask.
“On the box for the mask it says, ‘Does not prevent COVID-19.’ So for that reason alone, why would we wear a mask? I’ve very happy that they are moving it, so they can take into account all the different factors. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask. More power to you. It’s your freedom and you should be able to wear your mask and I would never take it off of you,” Young said.
The meeting was restarted at 6 p.m. Public participation was allowed at the meeting during the regularly scheduled point in the agenda. Warner was back in the meeting and permitted to speak during that time.
Because of prior notice about the protest, the Perrysburg police department was consulted.