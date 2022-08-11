PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser.
The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
The recommendations to the board were that the employee no longer hold her position as a supplemental adviser, and that there be a five-day suspension from the second job.
At a special meeting Wednesday, the board voted to uphold the findings of discrimination under Title IX, as determined in the investigation conducted by the Perrysburg Schools administration. However, the board will also bring the adviser back, in an 80% capacity.
The special meeting began with an executive session for the discipline and investigation of charges and/or complaints against an employee who requested a hearing before the board.
The previous board meeting, which was the regularly scheduled working group meeting on Aug. 2, also had an executive session, held for the appeal of the employment action for the employee. No action took place after that session, which was nearly two hours.
Board President Eric Benington would not comment after that meeting.
The employee held dual roles last year, when the charges of discrimination were filed. Because of privacy rules, names have been withheld. In addition to a regular position, the discrimination took place as a majorette adviser, an extracurricular activity which, as standard procedure, requires annual rehiring.
The board passed a resolution supporting the findings of discrimination as presented by the administration.
The board recommended five days of suspension, pending the outcome of the Ohio Association of Public School Employees grievance process. It is related to the employee’s second job, which is part of the union.
The resolution also stated that the superintendent will provide professional development and training to the staff member during the 2022-23 school year.
“The five-day suspension was recommended by the administration, through the Title IX investigation,” Superintendent Tom Hosler said. “The employee is contesting, and filed a grievance over that action. There is a regular process to go through to solve that.”
The board determined it will rehire the employee as the majorette adviser, a non-union position, for 80% of the 2022-23 school year, conditional upon completion of the training and the five-day suspension.
“I’ve gone from feeling one way about it, to feeling another way about it. I still feel in my heart that, even though it happened, the intent was not malicious,” board member Ray Pohlman said.
He compared the 20% loss of the year to disciplinary action similar to what would be done to an athlete.
Extracurricular staff are annually rehired for the new school year, which will take place at the regular Monday board meeting. However, because of the 80% employment, she would not be able to return to the adviser position until Aug. 29, with prorated pay.
Until that date a person will need to be found to serve as a paid adviser for that portion of the season.
There has already been a substitute serving in the role, but whoever accepts the short-time period will need to give acceptance to the administration no later than Friday by noon, so it may be added to the Monday board agenda.
“That person would start and cover 20% of the season. So for 20% of the season, the adviser would be sitting out,” Hosler said.
The administration started the search process immediately after the meeting.
While the board unanimously voted for the resolution with the remedy, board member Kelly Ewbank had reservations.
“I feel a little differently about the discrimination case. I don’t feel there was a preponderance of evidence, in my opinion, over everything I read, that there was discrimination,” Ewbank said.
She nevertheless voted with the rest of the board, because she said that she was in support of two thirds of the resolution and in “reading the room,” did not feel an amendment to the resolution would receive support of a second.
Board meetings are typically streamed live, but that was not possible because of an equipment failure. The video recording is expected to be uploaded.