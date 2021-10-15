PERRYSBURG — The city will begin its fall leaf collection on Monday.
Crews will begin collection on the west side of the city and work their way east.
A final sweep will be on Nov. 29. A supervisor will follow the crews to ensure all leaves are collected.
This is a leaf pick up only.
Residents are reminded to do the following:
• Rake leaves to the right-of-way, the area near the curb/edge of the street, but not in the street and no further than 6 feet from the curb.
• Keep the storm drains clear of leaf debris. If you have a storm drain in front of your home, remove the leaf debris and add it to your leaf pile.
• Ask your landscape company to refrain from blowing leaves into the street when mowing the lawn.
• Do not bag leaves as city crews use trailer-mounted leaf vacuums.
• Refrain from piling leaves near mailboxes.
• Do not park in front of or on any leaf piles as it is difficult to maneuver the hoses around parked cars.
• For residents who live along a ditch or creek, do not rake leaves to the bank or into the waterway.
• Do not mix branches and other debris with the leaf piles because crews will leave the entire pile and then the resident is responsible for the disposal.
• Do not pile leaves in the alleys; there is no leaf pick up in alleys.
Renewed Outdoors, 23691 N. Dixie Hwy., is available year-round for leaf and brush disposal for residents at no additional cost.
Residents may purchase yard waste disposal tags to utilize the curbside collection and disposal when needed. Options include a 30-gallon paper yard waste bag or a green yard waste Toter. Yard waste disposal tags may be purchased at Black Diamond, Kazmaier’s, Kroger and Walt Churchill’s Market. Green yard waste Toters may be purchased at Lowe’s, 64-gallon or 96-gallon size.
City yard waste disposal tags must be attached to each yard waste bag and/or green yard waste Toter. Yard waste is collected the same day as refuse is collected through Nov. 30. Dec. 1-March 31, yard waste is picked up by appointment only. Call Modern Disposal at 419-874-2966 before Tuesday to put your address on the list for pick up on Wednesday. Leave your address and number of bags, bundles or Toters.
Residents may hire a private company for removal of leaves.