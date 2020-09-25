PERRYSBURG — Policy issues related to the efforts of the school district to keep the students safe from the coronavirus continue to pop up as the district passes the five-week mark of teaching hybrid classes.
“The district consults with the Wood County Health Department on each positive COVID case and each case where questions have come from parents, but also on the question of tracing, which determines who gets quarantined,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
This week, a parent, with a child at Hull Prairie Intermediate and another in an elementary school, had contacted the district administration about the sick husband of a friend who is a teacher and the district’s policy related to quarantines.
Hosler said that he appreciates the efforts the parents go through to alert the district about confusing issues. Those policies have been evolving since March and, he pointed out, they also vary from private to public entities, which can also lead to confusion.
“It’s helpful, because each case is different,” Hosler said.
The most common question relates to HPI and social distancing. The school straddles the age bracket between elementary and middle school, which is fifth and sixth grades. Those students go to school four days per week, while the Perrysburg Junior High students are doing the hybrid face-to-face and virtual split, like the Perrysburg High School students.
“The Middle School has 5 to 6 foot social distancing. Six feet is a guideline. It’s what we strive for,” Hosler said. He acknowledges that HPI is more like 3-4 feet of social distancing.
He added that the Centers for Disease Control, Ohio Health Department and the county guidelines use words like “possible” and “feasible.”
“They know that can’t be the case in every situation. At the high school and middle school it’s more feasible, because we have half the bodies taking of the space the buildings were designed for,” Hosler said. “Compared to the elementary schools the students at HPI have bigger bodies and therefore bigger desks, but we always said that’s the toughest building, but we went with four days a week because the students are less independent. We try to do the best we can to maximize the social distancing.”
Hosler said the other issue that comes up is with nuances in the quarantine regulations related to some essential employees. He said hospital employees seem to have the most unusual guidelines.
“When you start getting into these details, when you are an essential worker, here are the strict guidelines that you use to quarantine and report to work for your essential position. I know that confuses some families as well,” Hosler said as he addressed this issue at the school board meeting on Monday.
He has stressed that the district is following all the guidelines and protocols issued by the health department, the ODH and the CDC.
Perrysburg Schools also pioneered the weekly reporting of isolation and quarantines for both students and staff. This process went through an update after the state started to mandate the reports. The new policy went into effect during the third week of classes in Perrysburg.
Perrysburg Schools has a Frequently Asked Questions document about COVID-19 related issues, such as quarantine and isolation policies, which is available on the website.