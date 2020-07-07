PERRYSBURG — Part of the school district risk mitigation program will involve tracking and tracing coronavirus cases as a regular part of school management and high school sports.
Superintendent Tom Hosler updated the board during the regular working group meeting Tuesday with plans for Perrysburg schools in the fall. The plans are in the process of being modified after Gov. Mike DeWine’s guidelines that were released last week.
Hosler said the hybrid plan, that has been previously reported, will be the foundation.
“The one thing I want to impress upon folks is that we will be dedicating part of our days to tracking,” Hosler said. “When we get that one phone call that says that one of Timmy or Suzy’s brothers or sisters has tested positive, one at the junior high and one at the high school, we’re going to have to have staff members asking which bus did Timmy or Suzy ride?
“We have to know exactly who is sitting around them, and who has been sitting on that bus,” Hosler said.
He further outlined a scenario. First the health department would have to be contacted. Then the families of the children who are most likely exposed to the child, so those children can be quarantined for 14-21 days, or until the tests come back as negative.
Where the students sit makes a difference and Hosler said the health department will be determining if the a sick child in the back row means that a child in the front needs to be tested, or is it just those in the immediate vicinity?
The same logic would apply for each particular class, which could be seven classes per day.
“Certainly having 70 students on a bus shut down for two to three weeks is disruptive,” Hosler said. “So we’re trying to thread that needle.”
Board member Kelly Ewbank asked about school day scheduling options and for a second survey, now that guidelines have been released, to see what parents want the schools to do for safety protocols.
Hosler said one was already being created, but also corrected her terminology.
“First of all I want to be clear, I have never said the word safe,” he said. “So I think we want to be careful with how we’re using that.
“I’ve heard people say that the report says kids need to be back at school. Yes, but that’s where everyone stops reading and you need to go through and it talks about how you need to have desks 3 to 6 feet apart. If we do that, we can’t get 30 students in a classroom. Even in that document they are saying you need to mitigate risk,” Hosler said.
In addition to the hybrid plan, he has also organized a superintendents’ virtual meeting that has more than 50 leaders discussing available options.
Other Ohio school districts’ plans were discussed as options, including Akron, Dayton and Avon Lake. Akron is starting off the school year with a virtual model, while Dayton is going back with five days a week. Hosler quickly discounted the Dayton option because they are also requiring a complete shutdown for 14 to 28 days from a single sickness.
“610 different districts will have 610 different plans,” Hosler said.
As the board moved on to approve the consent agenda, a discussion about supplemental coaching staff approvals emerged.
The 19 coaches being hired to manage the junior high and high school football teams came under question. Hosler said that in addition to this being the same number of coaches as hired in past years, they will now have further responsibilities.
He laid out another tracking and tracing line of questions, based on a single opposing team football player being diagnosed with COVID-19, after a game.
“Do we have to quarantine all of our students? We would have to look at what plays was that student involved in — again it goes into that contact tracing we’re going to have to do every single day,” Hosler said.
That tracking and tracing will be additional responsibilities for the coaching staffs of all sports.