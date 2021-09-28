The Saint John XXIII Knights of Columbus, Council 14502 of Perrysburg presented a donation check of $7,500 to the Cocoon of Bowling Green.
The funds were raised through the annual charity golf outing sponsored by the Saint John XXIII K of C held on July 31 at Riverby Hills Golf Club.
The Cocoon is Wood County’s only comprehensive domestic and sexual violence agency serving those in need throughout Northwest Ohio.
The Cocoon exists to provide safety, healing and justice for survivors of domestic and sexual violence, their children, and all of those affected by abuse, to provide education and awareness about abuse, and to build a compassionate and safe community for all. Today, the Cocoon provides legal and medical advocacy and support systems to more than 700 survivors plus their children annually.
The donated funds will be used by to purchase outdoor playground equipment for the children housed at their shelter.
For more information or to support the Cocoon, visit www.thecocoon.org. For more information or to get involved with the Saint John XXIII Knights of Columbus Council 14502, visit https://14502.org/.