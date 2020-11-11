PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg Junior High School students started four-day weeks face-to-face on Tuesday and the high school could be next.
Hybrid schooling ended last week at the junior high. It remains at the high school and will be potentially be phased out Jan. 19.
“Certainly we are worried about what’s happening around the state and in our community, but we are also seeing what’s happening in our buildings. So we’re guarded as we move forward. That’s how it’s been with everything since March,” said Superintendent Tom Hosler.
During the regular board of education working group meeting on Nov. 3, details about the number of COVID-19 cases at the junior high were compared to those at Hull Prairie Intermediate, which has been on the four-day week schedule since this school year started.
Hosler said that the district goals from August remain the same.
“If the county remains in level 1 and there are none or few students being isolated or quarantined, school district officials will work with the Wood County Health Department to consider a return to normal,” Hosler said.
He also noted that the Wood County color coded state levels within the Ohio Public Health Advisory System have changed during this time, both going up and down. However, the district now has specific data for two months of school for each school and the district.
During that time the number of cases in Wood County has increased, but with few exceptions, the number of cases within the schools have trended down each week.
With the verifiable contact tracing, there has been no transmission of the virus within the school buildings. Of the 50 known cases in the district, 19 are from unknown sources. That means that as far as it is possible to tell, while at school, there has been no student-to-student transmission of COVID-19 or transmission between students and staff.
The junior high has had 4 positive student cases in 11 weeks and 3 positive staff cases. Hull Prairie Intermediate has had three positive cases among students and no staff cases.
Comparisons were made with internal building data. Hosler noted the following facts:
• District and HPI data show numbers are stable and/or trending downward.
• HPI has two full grade levels in the building and has more challenges with social distancing in the classroom than PJHS and PHS.
• HPI has students in cohorts, whereas PJHS would have more students mixed based on their schedules.
• PJHS has had sports and other activities occurring all fall and this has not resulted in significant spread or disruption.
There have been many changes made to the way classes, lunches and transportation are being handled, which Hosler outlined in detail. He also pointed out that similar changes would be needed for the high school, but what those are have not yet been determined, except that there are four grades of students instead of the two at the junior high, adding to the complexity of safety measures like social distancing.
On buses, there will be two students to a seat, but no more than 40 riders per bus.
It is expected that more students will be dropped off at school. Controlling traffic flow between the employee parking lot and students is a concern and new control traffic monitors will be working to help keep traffic moving, with possible adjustments to be made in the future.
It is also expected that as many as seven cafeteria staff may be added to meet demand
Needs as the cafeteria area has been expanded to include both the current cafeteria and the auxiliary gym.
That will involved modified lunch procedures, including: staggered serving, additional requirements for students remaining seated, trash cans taken to students, assigned seats and a maximum of four students per table.
Entry, exit and bell schedules are being modified. Breakfast will still be an option.
Limitations are being placed on the number of students allowed at one time in restrooms.
Music classes have more changes. Choir will have a co-taught class, allowing larger classes to be divided. The maximum capacity in the choir room with distancing guidelines being followed is 17 individuals.
The band class will utilize the area in front of the stage. Risers will also be used to increase distancing between students. With up to 35 students on stage and the risers, 5 to 6 feet of social distancing can be accomplished, if the director stands at the lip of the stage.
Because the orchestra does not have wind instruments, there will be 2 to 3 feet of distancing in the classroom, but additional music stands will be used so that students will not be required to share.