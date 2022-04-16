PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Junior High School bands will present the 9th annual Band on the Run 5K Run/Walk and Kids Fun Run on May 7.
The Kids Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. followed by the 5K at 9 a.m. The event will be held at Perrysburg Junior High School, 550 E. South Boundary St.
To sign up, go to https://tinyTurl.com/BandOnTheRun22.
“Even if you are not a runner, you are encouraged to come and help support the HPI and PJHS Bands,” shared Kraig Bentley, band director at Hull Prairie Intermediate School and Perrysburg Junior High School. “Usually over 50% of the participants are walkers. There will be pep bands that play along the route to keep you motivated.”
The 5K will start at the school, run down Hickory Street and over to Woodland Park. Runners will take one lap around the park and then proceed back to the junior high school.
This event is open to the community.