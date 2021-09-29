PERRYSBURG — High schools from Bowling Green, Perrysburg, Eastwood, Lake, Northwood, Otsego and Rossford are partnering together to hold the Northern Wood County College Fair at Perrysburg High School.
The College Fair is Monday from 6-7:30 p.m.. No registration is necessary. Enter through the main doors of Perrysburg High School the night of the fair to attend.
The College Fair is open to students and their parents/guardians in grades 9-12, but should be especially beneficial for grades 11 and 12.
Seventy-five colleges, universities and military academies will be on site.