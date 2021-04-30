PERRYSBURG — Perrysburg High School has been again named among the Best High Schools by U.S. News. PHS is ranked 47 in Ohio and 1,464 in the national rankings.
“We’re very proud of the effort our teachers and students put forth each day, from Preschool to 12th grade, and we are honored to have that acknowledged by this award,” said Michael Short, principal, Perrysburg High School.
According to U.S. News, it ranks schools based on their performance on state-required tests, graduation and how well the school prepares students for college.