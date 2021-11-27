PERRYSBURG — The five-year financial forecast for the Perrysburg Schools is considered healthy, but a 2024 operating levy renewal and funding from the state legislature would make significant impacts.
“Bottom line is we have a cash balance, which is good, and the district is healthy from that perspective,” said Randy Drewyor, treasurer and chief financial officer. “The positive is we have more revenue than expenditures. We look to be positive for the next three years, but then we start getting into deficit spending. But I want to point out that we (will) be in deficit spending because the levy has fallen off, but we will probably have something there to replace it.”
Drewyor said that he takes a conservative approach to accounting, which means the passage of a levy renewal is not a given, but he did compare both possible scenarios.
“The state looks at those lines to determine if the district is healthy, or not,” Drewyor said. “If the levy were passed, as it is today, then we are really healthy.”
The year-to-year spending versus revenue is currently a positive $4 million, with a cash balance of $7 million. The spending versus revenue would climb to $9.6 million in 2024 with cash balance of $33.6 million.
If the levy does not pass, then in 2025 that forecast drops to a $661,963 deficit with cash balance remaining at $33 million, and a further drop to a deficit of $12.4 million in 2026 with cash balance down to $20.6 million.
The operating levy that expires at the end of 2024 is a five-year levy, passed in 2019. It is currently an incremental levy that increases each year.
When the decision for a new operating levy is placed before the board, Drewyor said he plans to lay out several alternative options.
“What’s important is the rationale behind the numbers,” Drewyor said. “Our biggest source of revenue is local tax revenue. I’m assuming the growth of Perrysburg will match what it has.”
It also assumes as much as an annual $15 million in new construction.
“On a billion dollar base, that’s not a lot, but it’s a nice 1-2%,” Drewyor said.
In 2021 that general property tax on all real estate was $37.2 million. In 2024 that is projected to be $53.5 million.
For the residential taxpayer with a $200,000 home the five-year levy operating levy started at $37.92 per month for 6.5 mills in 2020; it increased to $53.62 per month at 9.13 mills in 2022; and $68.58 per month at 11.76 mills in 2024. It would be collecting $11.19 million in 2024.
Another assumption is passage by the legislature of the Ohio Fair Funding Plan.
“If they do that we are looking at funding from the state driven almost completely by enrollment, on a per pupil status,” Drewyor said. “This is the single biggest fund, it is the unrestricted funds that we use to pay most of our salaries and most of our bills.”
That growth is based on an average increase of 100 pupils per year, or 2% growth.
“That is a little conservative from where we have been but it drives the state funding and it drives costs as we have to add staff and buildings,” Drewyor said.
As that enrollment increase is projected out it brings in questions related to new or expanded buildings.
“We’re in very good shape from the academic side, as the highest performing district in the area. But as long as we have a positive cash balance, that is the key,” Drewyor stressed.