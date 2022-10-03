PERRYSBURG — Four students from Perrysburg High School have been listed as National Merit Scholarship semifinalists. They are Andrew Chung, Nikhil Methi, Ella Sibbersen and James Xiao.

There were over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered in the spring.

