PERRYSBURG — The school district has moved away from grades and grade point averages and switched to a pass-fail grading system for the remainder of the academic year.
“We questioned what grades were telling us. Grades should be a measure of what students know, what they are able to do against the state standards,” said Brent Swartzmiller, the district’s executive director of teaching and learning. “We couldn’t look ourselves in the mirror and say with complete authority that’s what we were being given, because we can’t control the environment of things that are going on outside our school buildings.”
Ohio schools went to online learning in mid-March when coronavirus closed schools. Gov. Mike DeWine announced on Monday that state schools would be closed the rest of this academic year.
Perrysburg administrators have found that about 90% of the students were being responsive to the district, for school work, but that left 10% as a complete unknown.
“Scratching our heads, it left us asking what is the impediment?” Swartzmiller said.
Additionally, there were stresses showing up with other students. Regardless of work quality, there were also students missing assignments.
“I think one of the foundational points that we’ve tried to make from the start is we need to be compassionate and empathetic to our families and the struggles they will face, because we have real people in our community facing struggles and hardships,” Swartzmiller said.
If school hadn’t been closed for the rest of the year, pass-fail may not have been implemented, he said.
“We can accept challenges in the short term, because we know there’s an end, and hopefully we get back to normalcy. But as remote learning went on, a couple things hit us in the face,” Swartzmiller said. “What we’re getting back (assignments) isn’t really that measure, it’s more a product of circumstance of what the child is living through.”
Many of the national educational organizations have been talking about and some pushing a pass-fail concept.
“We want to take the stress off,” Swartzmiller said.
The district decided to try to change the method of evaluations, because there were too many variables outside the control of the district and teachers.
Swartzmiller looked at his own family situation. Both he and his wife are educators and they have one elementary-age daughter. They are both working remotely, but putting in more time than ever before.
“Everybody’s busy, even when we think we’re equipped, even with two educators. There’s no way we’re doing this justice, just because of circumstances,” Swartzmiller said.
The new measure is “satisfactory.”
Only the high school was using the traditional grade point average. That measure is needed for college. To make the new system fit with the old, all students who pass will receive an A for the quarter. No one is penalized and some students will be able to raise their GPA and benefit from the system.
“Turn in satisfactory work. We can squabble about percentages, but there’s not a student or educator that can’t look at an assignment and say, was this satisfactory? So I don’t think we’re out to get anybody. All we want is effort,” Swartzmiller said.
“If a student isn’t turning in at least 80% of their assignments, that’s a student that’s in jeopardy,” he said. “Meet us in the middle. We want to hear the stories, if there is something impeding them. … If they work with us, they are going to pass.
“Hopefully this is a bridge to get back to normal, whatever the new normal is.”