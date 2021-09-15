PERRYSBURG — Parents and citizens have partnered with FreedomWorks’ BEST initiative (Building Education for Students Together) to provide information regarding issues confronting the educational system.
“Parents Know BEST Tour - Perrysburg: Is Critical Race Theory (CRT) in the Perrysburg School District?” is set for Sept. 19 from 7-9 p.m. at Holiday Inn & Suites, 27355 Carronade Drive. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
RSVP at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/169856759139. Registration is not required.
Join Laura Zorc, Rev. CL Bryant and local candidates learn about Critical Race Theory, school choice and the fight for education freedom.
Bryant is a senior fellow for FreedomWorks, civil rights activist, pastor; syndicated radio host; columnist and author.
Zorc is director of educational reform at FreedomWorks. She was elected twice as president of her county’s parent-teacher association, and co-founded Florida Parents Against Common Core, one of the largest parent-led advocacy groups in the state. Additionally, she served on former Florida Gov. Rick Scott’s Education Committee as the parent representative before being elected to the Indian River County School Board.
This event is open to the public at no charge.