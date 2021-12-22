PERRYSBURG — The results are in for the 2021 Deck the Homes Perrysburg contest.
This year, $1,783.25 was raised bringing the total to $7,498.25 since it first started in 2018.
After the prizes are awarded, the money will be divided between the Perrysburg Schools Foundation and Mom’s Mobile Mission.
There were 20 entries with 11 finalists and nine winners.
Everyone was invited to participate in voting for the People’s Choice category. Through donations of $1 per vote, the voting community helped raise $414.50 for charity.
This year the contest was almost canceled due to lack of volunteers. Volunteers are needed to take photos of homes, order yard signs and distribute them, recruit judges and coordinate, create and print fliers, organize entries by category, contact the local media, attend weekly conference meetings, obtain and distribute trophies/prizes, encourage community involvement via multiple outlets such as handing out fliers in the local holiday parade, engaging people through social media, and reaching out to potential sponsors. Sponsors are needed to cover the cost of prizes, trophies and yard signs.
The dedicated volunteers were Sarah Douget, Ed Palmatier, Christina Gaydeski-Courtney, Patrick Harte, Audrey Sweeney and Rosey Vonsacken.
This year the theme was Run Run Rudolph to honor the judges - the Perrysburg girls cross country state champions with Coach Jon Monheim and Second Sole located in the shops at Levis Commons.
The winners were:
Traditional: First place - 26388 Carrington; second place - 13569 Otusso; third place - 26386 Pin Oak
Children’s Wonderland: First - 26590 Greenville; second - 604 Bexford
Best Use of Lights: First - 2316 McKinley; second - 1178 Valleybend Ct.
Synchronized Light Show winner was 14568 Monarch.
The People’s Choice winner was 2316 Mckinley Drive
Helping sponsor prizes were Perrysburg Moving and Hauling, Ultra Car Wash, and Sweeney Weirich Harden LLP.