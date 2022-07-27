Senior Snahoshchenko Perrysburg 2022

Iryna Snahoshchenko.

 Photo by J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune

PERRYSBURG — A recent Perrysburg graduate and exchange student from Ukraine has decided to remain in the area and attend college here.

A fundraiser has been established to help Iryna Snahoshchenko, an exchange student from Ukraine who is a member of the Perrysburg High School Class of 2022.

