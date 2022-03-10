PERRYSBURG — The city’s spring brush pick-up will start April 4.
All brush must be placed at the curb, not in the alley, by April 4 at 7 a.m.
Limit on length is 12 feet. Pile brush parallel with street away from mailboxes, trees, fire hydrants and light poles.
Do not tie into bundles, stack loosely.
Place small clippings and twigs in personal garbage cans (not in city issued toters) so they can be easily dumped.
City crews will take branches, bushes, logs, stumps, firewood and Christmas trees.
Crews will begin on the westside of town this year and work their way east.
Once crews have been down your street, they will not return. A supervisor will check daily to make sure all brush piles were picked up.
Brush pick-up is not a yard waste or large item pick up. Do not place anything but brush to the curb.
Information on yard waste or large item pick up is available by calling the department of public service at 419-872-8020.
Visit www.ci.perrysburg.oh.us to see the map of where crews are collecting.
If other items such as ornamental grasses, weeds, sod or leaves are mixed with the brush pile, everything will be left and the homeowner will be responsible for removal of all items.
Metal, stones and other debris may damage equipment or injure workers.
An area on the outside of the locked gate at the city distribution area near the wastewater treatment plant at 3 W. Boundary St. has wood mulch that is available at no charge to residents.
Residents may take this mulch during daylight hours.
This mulch has been double ground and can be used for your landscaping needs.
Renewed Outdoors LLC, 23691 N. Dixie Hwy., offers free disposal of branches, bushes, cornstalks firewood, leaves (keep these separate as there is a brush area and leaf area), logs, loose straw, ornamental grass, straw bales, stumps, tree trimmings, twigs and wood mulch. Contact them at 419-874-5537. Take a driver’s license to show proof of residency.
A disposal fee will be charged for flower garden debris, grass clipping and vegetable garden debris.