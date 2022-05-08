PERRYSBURG — It was standing room only, as parents and students filled the Commodore Building’s old cafeteria in the first school board end-of-year recognition meeting since the pandemic restrictions for meetings were removed.
It is common for graduating students to walk to the microphone and name the college they plan to attend next year. After each announcement there were photos, hugs and friendly backslapping as each high achiever took their place back in line.
After two seasons of virtual and hybrid competition, the 2022 State Speech and Debate Tournament returned to in-person competitions.
This year had 22 state qualifiers on the team. Each student named the school they would attend, but there was momentary silence as a student who was a first-time state qualifier spoke.
“I’m currently spending my exchange year in America. I’m an exchange student from Ukraine. I still don’t know what I’m going to do after this year, due to unpredictedness of this world, but this year I competed in Congress and declamation with speech and debate, and I really enjoyed it,” said Iryna Snahoshchenko.
The debate season is still not finished for Perrysburg students Sydney Rettig, Hana El Nemr and Andy Chung, who each qualified to represent Western Ohio during the National Speech and Debate Tournament to be held in Louisville, Kentucky, in June.
Perrysburg High School Principal Aaron Cookson recognized valedictorian Lauren Sandberg, co-salutatorians Lindsey Lazor and Jenna Rettig and the school’s six National Merit finalists and three National Merit Commended Scholars.
Recognition was also given out for winter sports accomplishments. In wrestling, there were nine state qualifiers, from which Cole Evans, Marcus Blaze and Joey Blaze were state champions. There were 20 state qualifiers in cheerleading. Gymnastics had 10 state qualifiers. Swim and dive had seven go to state as either qualifiers, runner-up or alternate.
The spring musical cast was introduced to the board in a video presenting “The Addams Family.”
Business Advisory Council members also received recognition. It provides support to and recommendations for the school district’s efforts to provide students opportunities to develop professional skills and explore careers through work-based learning experiences and community service.
The council expanded this year from 12 to 15 members. Some of the represented businesses include First Solar, Owens Illinois, Hylant and ProMedica.
Teachers also received professional recognition as 11 were unanimously approved for certified continuing contracts. Board member Ray Pohlman compared their new status as being equivalent to achieving tenure.