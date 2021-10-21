PERRYSBURG — School board member Kelly Ewbank read a statement attributed to the board, meant to forego a lawsuit that other board members said they had not agreed to.
At the end of Monday’s board of education meeting, Ewbank read a statement related to an incident where she had allegedly left a March 2 executive session with confidential documents.
Ewbank provided a copy of the statement to the Sentinel-Tribune.
The first half of the statement begins with a recounting of the facts, then follows, “The Board and Ms. Ewbank wish to clarify that while this removal of confidential documents is against Board policy and practice, Ms. Ewbank did not break a law in connection with the documents, and the Board is currently not aware of Ms. Ewbank disclosing any of the private information contained in the documents to third parties.”
Information discussed during an executive session is confidential. In the March 2 case, the documents reportedly removed pertained to labor union discussions that were ongoing.
It was determined by the board, through review of security video footage that when Ewbank left the meeting early, she took the missing documents with her.
Ewbank had been threatening a lawsuit related to the incident and negotiations have been continuing. The potential for civil litigation is referenced in documents from the Pattakos Law Firm LLC representing Ewbank, which she provided to the Sentinel-Tribune, dated May 18.
The statement she read makes assertions, attributed to the board, indicating recognition that Ewbank did not break any laws or written policies. Ewbank also said that she read the document on the advice of her attorney and with approval from the board attorney.
“And in addition to this joint board statement I will add on my behalf, that after eight months and considerable personal expense, I’m glad that my fellow board members were willing to clarify that I did not break any laws in connection with the confidential documents, and that there is nothing to suggest that I disclosed the information in the documents,” Ewbank said.
Board President Ray Pohlman disagreed that there was a finalized document with that assertion from the board.
“Whatever she did tonight was totally out of line,” Pohlman said of the document Ewbank read. “The point is, we have been back and forth on this since she threatened a lawsuit. Once she signed it we would have come to an agreement. Maybe? I don’t know.”
When Ewbank finished reading her statement, board members began to comment, beginning with Gretchen Downs.
“I do not remember receiving that exact document to be read. I don’t remember. Did I miss something?” Downs said.
After the close of the meeting, Downs added, “We had not voted on it. It was not a joint statement, because nobody had ever voted on it.”
Superintendent Tom Hosler summed up the order of events.
“I’m a little reluctant to go too far down, but given what was shared today, we were given the understanding that our attorney was speaking with her attorney on a statement to be read. The members cited in the letter had not formally agreed to any statement being read, so we were caught off guard about the statement that she read,” Hosler said after the meeting. “The additional comment that she added on top of that was nowhere ever discussed by legal counsel. So I’m at a little bit of a loss on this. Certainly we will be working with our attorney on what to do.”
After Ewbank’s reading, Pohlman addressed the audience.
“The potential lawsuit that held this board under hostage was something that we didn’t take lightly. In fact, we were to meet in executive session next week to discuss what you (Ewbank) just read, because I know there is paperwork that you have to sign, stating that you will remove the potential lawsuit from this board, the superintendent of schools, the past treasurer and the attorney for the school board,” Pohlman said.