Perrysburg board approves new teachers’ contract

PERRYSBURG — Following an unexpected path toward acceptance, the school board convened a special virtual board meeting on Friday in order to approve a new contract with the teachers union.

Teachers will get a base salary increase of 2.25%.

The memorandum of agreement between the board and the Perrysburg Education Association was expected to need another contract for salary and benefits, because the previous contract was written for only two years, except for that section, which was for one year. The negotiated agreement is called a wage reopener.

With the timing of the way the contract fell, relative to the operating levy that was passed in November, there was no way to know what the outcome of that future vote would be at the time the contract was written, said Superintendent Tom Hosler.

Negotiations took place between March 9 and 11. The results were to be voted on by the union members on Tuesday last week. However, since Gov. Mike DeWine closed schools across the state by the end of the day on Monday for health reasons related to the coronavirus, which prevented the teachers from voting.

The union found an alternate method, by using online voting, which closed at 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. The results were then told to the school board, but because of the Open Meetings Act the board could not vote without giving notice to the public.

The board voted to approve the contract at the special meeting.

“It’s customary to ratify a contract immediately,” Hosler said.

This one-year MOA means that the entire contract will be up for negotiations at the same time again in one year.

“Both of us kind of left the table not totally satisfied,” Hosler said. “That usually is a good sign for how negotiations end up.”

Highlights of the new contract include: a base salary increase of 2.25% to $40,323 and a supplemental salary increase by the same percentage, effective Aug. 1.

There were also changes to teachers’ health care coverage, with both network deductibles and co-pays increased. That means teacher’s out-of-pocket costs will increase in their network deductible by $50, for an individual and and for a family by $100. Additionally, emergency room co-pays will increase from $50 to $100 and visits deemed non-emergency will be $150.

The district’s incentive based salary schedule, called the Perrysburg Performance Points Program, will also end with this contract.

“With employees, you don’t want to win too big and you don’t want to lose too big. If you win too big, they remember it,” Hosler said. “Part of it is being responsible to the taxpayers and then you also have to retain staff. This contract let’s us still do that.”

The board approved the new contract unanimously.

The contract was praised by board member Eric Bennington for staying within budget.

Before the close of the meeting the board voted to cancel the April 7 regular work session for safety reasons, because of COVID-19. Committee meetings will be determined on an as-needed basis.

Hosler did stress that a meeting will need to take place in April because of several May 1 deadlines.

Bennington summed up the meeting board’s goals as getting the distance learning in place, safety for students, teachers and staff and then regrouping at the end of the school year.

“Let’s focus on surviving today so we can thrive in the future,” Bennington said.