PERRYSBURG — After a high school athletic team had a sleepover that resulted in nine coronavirus cases, the administration has rolled out a weekly tracing update.
Gov. Mike DeWine talked about the outbreak in Thursday’s media briefing, saying he did not want to embarrass anyone, but wanted to show how the virus can spread quickly.
At a special board meeting held Friday morning for the purpose of accepting a modification to a staff union contract, Perrysburg Superintendent Tom Hosler introduced the new COVID-19 Tracing Weekly Update.
In addition to showing the number of new cases of COVID-19 with students and employees in the district, it also shows total new tracing processes, with a breakdown between employees and students, as well as how many are quarantined, isolated and indirectly exposed.
Hosler was asked how the sleepover impacted those numbers.
“Those past events do not reflect what happened this week,” Hosler said. “The chart is just this week and just what has happened this week. It isn’t a total number. We’re trying to share it out in a way that protects people’s identities but gives people a chance to understand.”
The cases were identified during the week of Aug. 9 and the following week.
Classes started Tuesday and during the first week, the chart showed that 71 cases were traced, with one employee and five students isolated with COVID-19. There were also 31 students and one employee quarantined. There were an additional 31 students and one employee with indirect exposure that did not qualify for quarantine. Those with indirect exposure are alerted to pay particular attention to potential symptoms.
The district is in regular communication about new cases with the Wood County Health Department, but Hosler said that parents have also informed the district.
“There’s a lot of back and forth. We’re fortunate that parents are sharing with us,” Hosler said. “The tracing that takes place after that. We start that immediately, whereas I think the health department appreciates that, because they sometimes won’t get to it as quickly as we will, because we’re right here. We’ve got access to class lists and team lists and we can pull the coaches in.”