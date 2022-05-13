PERRYSBURG — The city’s annual fishing derby will be held on June 4 from 8-11:30 a.m. at Three Meadows Pond. The rain date will be June 11.
The derby is open to the public to children ages 16 and under and they must be accompanied by an adult for the entire duration of the derby. A fishing license is not required. Registration will take place onsite the day of the derby.
Prizes will be awarded at noon in the following categories:
Most fish caught
Longest largemouth bass
Longest catfish
Longest striped bass
Longest bluegill
Most variety of fish caught
There will also be random prize drawings and the first 100 children to register will receive a free hat.
Participants are asked to bring their own rod, tackle and bait. No food or drinks will be provided; it is encouraged that participants bring their own. Alcoholic beverages are not permitted at the park.