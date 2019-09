Perfecting pretzels: Fair winner shares Best of Class recipe

Ingredients

Dough

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon sugar

2 1/4 teaspoons instant yeast

1 cup warm water

Topping

1 cup boiling water

2 tablespoons baking soda

coarse, kosher or pretzel salt, optional

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

Directions

To make dough by hand, or with a mixer, place all of the dough ingredients into a bowl, and beat until well-combined. Knead the dough, by hand or machine, for about 5 minutes, until it’s soft, smooth, and quite slack. Flour the dough and place it in a bag, and allow it to rest for 30 minutes.

While the dough is resting, prepare the topping. Combine the boiling water and baking soda, stirring until the soda is totally (or almost totally) dissolved. Set the mixture aside to cool to lukewarm (or cooler).

Preheat oven to 475°F. Prepare a baking sheet by spraying it with vegetable oil spray, or lining it with parchment paper.

Transfer the dough to a lightly greased work surface, and divide it into 12 equal pieces.

Allow the pieces to rest, uncovered, for 5 minutes. Pour the baking soda/water into shallow pan.

Roll each piece of dough into a long, thin rope (about 28” to 30” long), and twist each rope into a pretzel. Working with four pretzels at a time, place them in the pan with the baking soda and water, letting them soak for about 30 seconds. This baking soda “bath” will give the pretzels a nice, golden-brown color.

Transfer the pretzels to the prepared baking sheet. Sprinkle them lightly with coarse or pretzel salt, if desired. Allow them to rest, uncovered, for 10 minutes.

Bake the pretzels for 8 to 9 minutes, or until they’re golden brown.

Remove the pretzels from the oven, and brush them thoroughly with the melted butter. Eat the pretzels warm, or reheat them in an oven or microwave.