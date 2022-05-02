PERRYSBURG — The Perrysburg Convention and Visitors Bureau (Visit Perrysburg) is inviting the public to cast a vote for their favorite sculpture in the Perrysburg Sculpture Walk. Cast a vote anytime between now and June 22 by going to www.visitperrysburg.com and clicking on the link in the Sculpture Walk section.
Voters are encouraged to walk or drive through the exhibit located along the perimeter and entry way of Woodlands Park, 429 E. Boundary St.
The sculptures are illuminated at night for a different view of the artwork. Seventeen of the 19 sculptures are located in Woodlands Park. There are two Man in the City sculptures installed as “seek and find” sculptures. One is located on a rooftop on Third Street and the other can be found in Milestone Park visible from Sandusky Street.
The sculptor with the most votes will be awarded the Viewer’s Choice Award, and a $250 cash prize sponsored by Visit Perrysburg.
The exhibit was curated and coordinated by Main ART-ery.
For more information about the sculptures visit www.mainart-ery.com or contact Robin Ballmer at mainarteryinfo@gmail.com for an on-site guided tour of the sculptures.