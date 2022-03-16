PERRYSBURG — More than 80 area employers conducted mock interviews with Penta Career Center during the school’s annual Mock Interview Day.
More than 500 students participated in Mock Interview Day.
“This is an opportunity for our students to practice their interviewing skills in preparation for future job interviews,” said Marshall Wolf, career services coordinator at Penta Career Center. “Although the interviews are just for practice, some employers may hire students during this activity.”
Employers who participated in Mock Interview Day covered many areas including retail, health care, agriculture, automotive, manufacturing, labor unions and construction.
Some of the employers participating were First Solar, Dana, Crown Forklift, Penske, Cutting Edge Countertops, Rosenboom, Toledo Zoo, the Andersons and ProMedica. They had the chance to high students and future high school graduates.
Students from nearly all of Penta’s 27 program areas participated in the mock interviews to gain experience and advice from the employers. Each interview session was about 20 minutes.