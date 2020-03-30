PERRYSBURG — Penta Career Center students recently earned top awards at the Ohio SkillsUSA Northwest Regional Competition.
The event, which was held at Penta Career Center on Feb. 14, included 38 competitions. Thirty-one Penta students earned either a gold, silver or bronze medal and qualify for the Ohio SkillsUSA Championships that will be held in Columbus on April 7-8 pending no cancellation due to the pandemic.
Winners are listed by school district and include the competition they were in and where they placed.
Bowling Green
Job Interview, Jalynn Greer, 1
Eastwood
First Aid/CPR, Abbey Mackay, 2
Elmwood
Cosmetology, Emily Nelson, 3
Information Technology Services, Nate Ziebold, 3
North Baltimore
Photography, Trystin Miklovic-Inbody, 1
Northwood
Medical Terminology, Mary Paengrord, 1
Prepared Speech, Marissa Pendry, 1
Otsego
Nurse Assisting, Morgan Michael, 1
Crime Scene Investigation (team of 3), Ronee Peterson-Loftis, 1
Job Skills Demo A, Dylan Trowbridge, 2
Perrysburg
Collision Repair Technology, Micah Solomon, 1
Information Technology Services, Duncan Russell, 2
CNC Technician, Lincoln Bockbrader, 3
Rossford
CNC Milling, Matthew Coates, 2
CNC Turning, Liam Finn, 3
SkillsUSA is a national nonprofit organization serving teachers and high school and college students who are preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service occupations, including health occupations. The organization provides quality educational experiences such as leadership, teamwork, citizenship and character development skills.