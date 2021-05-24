PERRYSBURG — Several seniors from Penta Career Center have spent the entire year participating in the Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education (STRIVE) program through a collaborative effort between the Perrysburg Rotary Club and Penta Career Center.
Their reward for successfully participating in the program were scholarships totaling nearly $4,000 from the Perrysburg Rotary Club. The scholarship recipients were honored on April 22.
The top scholarship recipients included James Bankston Jr. (Maumee), Information Technologies Academy, $500; Abigayle Crockett (Maumee), Cosmetology, $500; and Karleigh Elkington (Bowling Green), Welding, $500.
Other scholarship recipients included Chelsea Blue (Woodmore), Firefighter, $300; Hunter Graham (Elmwood), Welding, $150; Demond Marks (Northwood), Early Childhood Education, $150; Allayna McKee (Lake), Digital Arts & Design, $400; Christian Mitchell (Maumee) Horticulture - Landscape & Outdoor Systems, $150; Hailea Pruitt (Lake), Digital Arts & Design, $300; Calleigh Smarkel (Oak Harbor), Small Animal Care, $300; Katerina Steinhoff (Rossford), Small Animal Care, $150; and Maxxwel Taylor (Swanton), Small Animal Care, $150.
STRIVE is a program of Rotary International which has been adopted by the Perrysburg Rotary Club. The mission of STRIVE is to provide educational assistance and encouragement to high school students with the goal of improving their grades, attitudes and attendance during their senior year.
The Penta students attended monthly meetings with Rotary Club members and participated in mentoring activities.
Since the 2001, the Perrysburg Rotary Service Foundation has awarded more than 350 scholarships totaling over $105,000 to Penta students through the STRIVE program.